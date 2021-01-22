< Back to All News

Audit Says Small Counties Lack COVID Funding

Posted: Jan. 22, 2021 12:57 AM PST

A state audit backs up long-held claims that smaller counties, including Nevada County, are getting a disproportionate share of COVID relief funding from the state, compared to larger counties. And the county’s Assembly representative wants further pressure placed on Governor Newsom. The audit shows that Nevada County has received only around 10-million dollars instead of 19-million, if the same formula for the state’s 11 largest counties were applied. Assemblywoman Megan Dahle says funding should be based on case rates instead of population…

Dahle says the largest counties get the money directly from the Federal government, while it’s disbursed through the state for counties with populations below half-a-million. She also says Newsom has been stricter about smaller counties complying with coronavirus restrictions. A bi-partisan letter about these concerns, representing those 42 counties, was sent to Newsom in May of last year…

Dahle says this further delays funds for smaller counties to the point that some didn’t receive money until just two months before the December 31st expenditure date last year.

