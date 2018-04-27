< Back to All News

Body At Englebright May Be Of Missing Woman

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 5:35 PM PDT

An autopsy has not been able to confirm the identity of a woman whose body was found Thursday afternoon at Englebright Lake. That’s according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Sergeant Mike Sullivan, who is also the chief deputy coroner…

Sullivan says the Sheriff’s Department believes the body belongs to a woman reported missing in early April, 52-year-old Rhonda Hume of Grass Valley…

The body was discovered by a boater, in the north part of the lake, just down from the confluence with the South Yuba River.

