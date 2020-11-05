Authors Showcase Virtual This Year

The Nevada County Community Library has gone virtual for its Third Annual Local Author Showcase. Adult Services Librarian, Megan Lloyd, says 35 of the county’s most talented authors are gathering on line through Saturday for one-hour zoom webinars…

The webinars through Friday start at 5:30pm. Lloyd says each day is devoted to specific topics, including the outdoors, picturebooks, and fiction. And on Saturday, the Book Seller in Grass Valley and Daniel Elkin, a teacher at Bitney Prep High School, and co-founder of Fieldmouse Press, will join a webinar at 10am called “How To Support Your Local Author”…

The series is topped off at noon on Saturday with Keynote speaker Molly Fisk, the Inaugural County Poet Laureate. Her topic is Poetry and Crisis: “California Fire and Water”. Registration ahead of time via the library’s event calendar is highly encouraged.