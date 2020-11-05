< Back to All News

Authors Showcase Virtual This Year

Posted: Nov. 5, 2020 12:35 AM PST

The Nevada County Community Library has gone virtual for its Third Annual Local Author Showcase. Adult Services Librarian, Megan Lloyd, says 35 of the county’s most talented authors are gathering on line through Saturday for one-hour zoom webinars…

click to listen to Megan Lloyd

The webinars through Friday start at 5:30pm. Lloyd says each day is devoted to specific topics, including the outdoors, picturebooks, and fiction. And on Saturday, the Book Seller in Grass Valley and Daniel Elkin, a teacher at Bitney Prep High School, and co-founder of Fieldmouse Press, will join a webinar at 10am called “How To Support Your Local Author”…

click to listen to Megan Lloyd

The series is topped off at noon on Saturday with Keynote speaker Molly Fisk, the Inaugural County Poet Laureate. Her topic is Poetry and Crisis: “California Fire and Water”. Registration ahead of time via the library’s event calendar is highly encouraged.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha