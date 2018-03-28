< Back to All News

Autopsy Confirms ID of Body Found Spenceville Area

Posted: Mar. 28, 2018 3:33 PM PDT

The identity of the body dug up in the Spenceville Wildlife area of Nevada County has been confirmed to be Adea Shabani, a 25-year-old aspiring model and actress who was reported missing last month in Los Angeles. Sheriff Keith Royal says she was identified through her tattoos. There is also a cause of death…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Shabani’s death is considered to be a murder. As to exactly where it occurred…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Shabani was reported missing from her Hollywood home on February 23rd. 33-year-old Christopher Spotz was believed to have been romantially linked to her and was considered to be a person of interest before killing himself with a gun after a vehicle pursuit in Southern California last week.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha