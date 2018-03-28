Autopsy Confirms ID of Body Found Spenceville Area

The identity of the body dug up in the Spenceville Wildlife area of Nevada County has been confirmed to be Adea Shabani, a 25-year-old aspiring model and actress who was reported missing last month in Los Angeles. Sheriff Keith Royal says she was identified through her tattoos. There is also a cause of death…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Shabani’s death is considered to be a murder. As to exactly where it occurred…

click to listen to Sheriff Royal

Shabani was reported missing from her Hollywood home on February 23rd. 33-year-old Christopher Spotz was believed to have been romantially linked to her and was considered to be a person of interest before killing himself with a gun after a vehicle pursuit in Southern California last week.