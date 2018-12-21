Autopsy Inconclusive In Body Of Roseville Woman

An autopsy regarding the death of a Roseville real estate agent whose body was found in Nevada County on Wednesday is inconclusive. But County Chief Deputy Coroner, Mike Sullivan, did rule out at least one cause, regarding 41-year-old Briana Ferguson…

Sullivan says the gun was found on the ground. Foul play had already been ruled out and there were no obvious wounds to the body. Sullivan says a toxicology test is the next step…

Sullivan says Ferguson’s vehicle was found parked at the end of Greenhorn Road. Her body was found about a-quarter-of-a-mile up a trail.