< Back to All News

Autopsy Inconclusive In Body Of Roseville Woman

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 4:14 PM PST

An autopsy regarding the death of a Roseville real estate agent whose body was found in Nevada County on Wednesday is inconclusive. But County Chief Deputy Coroner, Mike Sullivan, did rule out at least one cause, regarding 41-year-old Briana Ferguson…

click to listen to Mike Sullivan

Sullivan says the gun was found on the ground. Foul play had already been ruled out and there were no obvious wounds to the body. Sullivan says a toxicology test is the next step…

click to listen to Mike Sullivan

Sullivan says Ferguson’s vehicle was found parked at the end of Greenhorn Road. Her body was found about a-quarter-of-a-mile up a trail.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha