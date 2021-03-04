Autopsy Inconclusive In Death Of Grass Valley Man

The autopsy regarding the suspicious death of a 62-year-old Grass Valley man last weekend has been completed. But Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it’s inconclusive…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

Meanwhile, Bates says foul play still can’t be ruled out. Steven Drews was found unconscious on the ground, early Saturday morning, with a serious head wound, next to his car, which was parked behind the KMart Shopping Center on West McKnight Road…

click to listen to Sgt Bates

A toxicology looks for alcohol and drugs in the blood, to see if there was a lethal amount. Results normally take weeks. Bates says there could also still be a medical cause for the death.