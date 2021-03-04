< Back to All News

Autopsy Inconclusive In Death Of Grass Valley Man

Posted: Mar. 3, 2021 6:00 PM PST

The autopsy regarding the suspicious death of a 62-year-old Grass Valley man last weekend has been completed. But Police Sergeant Clint Bates says it’s inconclusive…

Meanwhile, Bates says foul play still can’t be ruled out. Steven Drews was found unconscious on the ground, early Saturday morning, with a serious head wound, next to his car, which was parked behind the KMart Shopping Center on West McKnight Road…

A toxicology looks for alcohol and drugs in the blood, to see if there was a lethal amount. Results normally take weeks. Bates says there could also still be a medical cause for the death.

