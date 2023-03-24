< Back to All News

Autopsy Results From Death Of Missing Woman

Posted: Mar. 23, 2023 5:39 PM PDT

Autopsy results have been released regarding the death of a 79-year-old Nevada City woman whose body was found in January. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says Phyllis Brodie was first reported missing on Friday evening, January 13th…

Williams says Brodie’s body was found Sunday afternoon, the 15th, in the carport of an unoccupied home near Banner Mountain Trail, and only about a mile from her home. And the cause of death was described as “probable hypothermia due to prolonged exposure”….

Hypothermia is described as a condition of having an abnormally low body temperature, typically one that’s dangerously low. Williams says temperatures that weekend had dropped to the low-30’s at night, with highs in just the low-40’s.

