Autumn Colors Breaking Out At State Parks

It’s beginning to look a lot like autumn, especially at the local state parks in Nevada County. Marsha Lewis is the Garden Docent at Empire Mine. She says the colors are just starting to change there, as well as at Malakoff Diggins and South Yuba River state parks…

But Lewis says this may be the best time to see the deciduous vines at Empire Mine, which are already on full display…

And the main street of North Bloomfield, at Malakoff Diggins, is lined with striking red and yellow-colored trees, accenting the white historic buildings. You can also find a tree guide at the Empire Mine visitors center. It’s a free self-guided tour brochure and map to take on a stroll through the grounds, identifying the presenters of nature’s colors. And the rain also helps deepen colors and keeps them on the trees longer. Lewis expects good viewing through November.