< Back to All News

Autumn Colors Breaking Out At State Parks

Posted: Oct. 26, 2023 12:16 AM PDT

It’s beginning to look a lot like autumn, especially at the local state parks in Nevada County. Marsha Lewis is the Garden Docent at Empire Mine. She says the colors are just starting to change there, as well as at Malakoff Diggins and South Yuba River state parks…

click to listen to Marsha Lewis

But Lewis says this may be the best time to see the deciduous vines at Empire Mine, which are already on full display…

click to listen to Marsha Lewis

And the main street of North Bloomfield, at Malakoff Diggins, is lined with striking red and yellow-colored trees, accenting the white historic buildings. You can also find a tree guide at the Empire Mine visitors center. It’s a free self-guided tour brochure and map to take on a stroll through the grounds, identifying the presenters of nature’s colors. And the rain also helps deepen colors and keeps them on the trees longer. Lewis expects good viewing through November.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha