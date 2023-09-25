Autumn Fest Expanding More As Family Event

Among the numerous fall season events in Nevada County is Autumn Fest 2023 at the North Star House. The Historic Conservancy teams up with Soroptimist International, with proceeds helping both non-profit organizations. This year, it’s happening next Sunday. And Sue Williams, with the local soroptimists, says it’s been expanded as more of a family event…

click to listen to Sue Williams

Another first is pumpkin bowling. Also, a professional florist will show people how to plant succulents in a pumpkin to add to your Halloween home decor. The Artisan Craft Shop will offer a wide variety of hand-made items by Soroptimist and North Star, to get a start on your holiday shopping. Meanwhile, North Star secretary and board member, Joan Clappier, says they’re coming back more, after some pandemic-related setbacks, including not being able to hold this event in recent years…

click to listen to Joan Clappier

Both the Historic Julia Morgan-designed House and the Heritage Garden will be open, with docents on hand. Landscape tours will also be offered. Tickets for the Autumn Fest are 15 dollars for those 16 and older, and five dollars for those younger. That’s next Sunday from noon to 4pm.