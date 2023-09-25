< Back to All News

Autumn Fest Expanding More As Family Event

Posted: Sep. 25, 2023 12:51 PM PDT

Among the numerous fall season events in Nevada County is Autumn Fest 2023 at the North Star House. The Historic Conservancy teams up with Soroptimist International, with proceeds helping both non-profit organizations. This year, it’s happening next Sunday. And Sue Williams, with the local soroptimists, says it’s been expanded as more of a family event…

click to listen to Sue Williams

Another first is pumpkin bowling. Also, a professional florist will show people how to plant succulents in a pumpkin to add to your Halloween home decor. The Artisan Craft Shop will offer a wide variety of hand-made items by Soroptimist and North Star, to get a start on your holiday shopping. Meanwhile, North Star secretary and board member, Joan Clappier, says they’re coming back more, after some pandemic-related setbacks, including not being able to hold this event in recent years…

click to listen to Joan Clappier

Both the Historic Julia Morgan-designed House and the Heritage Garden will be open, with docents on hand. Landscape tours will also be offered. Tickets for the Autumn Fest are 15 dollars for those 16 and older, and five dollars for those younger. That’s next Sunday from noon to 4pm.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha