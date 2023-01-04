< Back to All News

Average Accident DUI Incidents NY’s Weekend

Posted: Jan. 4, 2023 12:10 AM PST

There were similar accident and DUI incidents for Nevada County for the three-day New Year’s weekend as it was for the Christmas weekend. CHP Officer Jason Bice says there were six reported crashes, but only one involved injuries. And that was a major-injury solo vehicle crash on New Year’s night on Highway 20 west of Harmony Ridge Road…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the driver, 37-year-old Caitlin Jonkel of Oakland, required extensive extrication efforts. She had entered a moderate curve and over-corrected. She was last reportd to be in critical condition. Bice also says officers were busy responding to driving mishaps linked to the heavy rains that occurred during the first half of the weekend, including New Year’s eve…

click to listen to Officer Bice

But Bice says the weather likely kept more people off the roadways. And there was only one DUI arrest, involving a separate incident.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha