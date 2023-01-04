Average Accident DUI Incidents NY’s Weekend

There were similar accident and DUI incidents for Nevada County for the three-day New Year’s weekend as it was for the Christmas weekend. CHP Officer Jason Bice says there were six reported crashes, but only one involved injuries. And that was a major-injury solo vehicle crash on New Year’s night on Highway 20 west of Harmony Ridge Road…

Bice says the driver, 37-year-old Caitlin Jonkel of Oakland, required extensive extrication efforts. She had entered a moderate curve and over-corrected. She was last reportd to be in critical condition. Bice also says officers were busy responding to driving mishaps linked to the heavy rains that occurred during the first half of the weekend, including New Year’s eve…

But Bice says the weather likely kept more people off the roadways. And there was only one DUI arrest, involving a separate incident.