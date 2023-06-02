Aviation Appreciation Day At NevCo Airport

Dozens of aircraft are flying in and on display for Aviation Appreciation Day and Open House at the Nevada County Airport on Saturday. It’s hosted by the Golden Empire Flying Association. And past president Tim O’Brien says there’s no cost to take a look. But he urges you to arrive early for the event, which starts with a pancake breakfast at 8am and fly-ins happening until around 10 to 11am…

Cal Fire is also having an Open House at their airport facility, including an air tanker display. But O’Brien says you also don’t want to miss the large-scale radio-controlled aircraft demonstrations, from noon to 1:30pm…

O’Brien says four pilots are also offering rides in four planes. The 100-dollar cost is donated to the Association’s scholarship program to help cover flight-training costs for local youth. It could also help reduce an ongoing pilot shortage in the aviation industry. And if you like to check out vintage vehicles. A smaller-scale version of the Roamin Angels Car Club Classic Car Show is also featured at the event. That’s Saturday, from 8am to 3pm at the Nevada County Airport. Food and drink vendors are also available.