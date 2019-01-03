< Back to All News

Ax Attack Arrest After Large Search For Suspect

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:59 AM PST

A Nevada County man is in custody for attacking a man with an ax. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Brown says they responded to a call from the victim Wednesday afternoon near a home on Cherry Hill Road, which is south of Lime Kiln Road…

Brown says it’s not clear, at this time, what sparked the attack. But he says the suspect, 51-year-old Paul Switzer, had been staying at the home until recently, when all the residents were removed. He says the victim had shown up to do some work at the home, believing the home was vacant, when he encountered Switzer. Brown says Switzer has a history with the Sheriff’s Department regarding violent behavior…

Switzer was not arrested regarding that incident. After this incident, Brown says Switzer ran into the woods, prompting a large law enforcement response. A perimeter was set up about two miles from the home, with Code Red messages sent, as well as loud speaker notifications from a Placer County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, to residents within that radius. The search was called off at around sunset. But Switzer was found, and arrested, not far from the area, Thursday morning, with felony assault being one of the charges.

