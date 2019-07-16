< Back to All News

Baby Steps with Revenue Generation Ideas in NC

Posted: Jul. 16, 2019 6:06 AM PDT

Nevada City will be moving forward with looking for ideas on how the city can generate more revenue other than taxes. However, the council will move a little more slowly than originally thought. During the last city council meeting, City Engineer Bill Falconi and City Manager Catrina Olson presented several new projects to the council. Some of the projects taken from a book produced by the Go Green Institute, and had been successful in other cities.

Council member Duane Strawser was not in favor of the bicycle share program for a number of reasons.

Other projects included using Sugarloaf Mountain as an outdoor event venue and expanded parking opportunities.
he council decided it needed more time before moving forward. Each council member has been assigned the task of reviewing the Go Green Institute material.

