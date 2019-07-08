Back to Business Following Holiday Weekend

It’s back to business for Grass Valley and Nevada City following a long holiday weekend. Both city councils meet this week. Tuesday evening Grass Valley will have a special presentation to acknowledge Police Officer of The Year, Detective Sara Perry. Perry has recently been promoted to the rank of detective. Several new officers and staff will also be introduced.

Ammending the sphere of influcence and annexations will also be on the agenda.

One item on both the Grass Valley and Nevada City agendas is the approval of a shared firefighter position between the two cities. Recently, Fire Chief Mark Buttron explained to the Nevada City City Council the shared cost will allow both departments to be fully staffed.

Listen to Mark Buttron

Nevada City initially discussed the item at their last meeting.