< Back to All News

Back To School Could Mean Traffic Delays

Posted: Aug. 13, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

If you’re sensing a little buzz around town, that’s because kids are headed back to school….

Listen to Brett McFadden 1

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says parents and students should be aware of some traffic issues, especiailly at Nevada Union…

Listen to Brett McFadden 2

McFadden says there’s been some extensive work done over the summer…

Listen to Brett McFadden 3

They’ve also done some major infrastructure work, including water pipes, sewer pipes, electrical, and I-T. McFadden says those projects will affect traffic and parking at the school for about the next month. As for Bear River High School, McFadden says there’s road work being done off campus on Combie Road, which could cause delays. A major project at that campus is scheduled for next summer. Just about all schools in western Nevada County get underway tomorrow (Wednesday). Chicago Park students started today. Grass Valley Charter School begins next week. The fall semester at Sierra College begins August 26.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha