Back To School Could Mean Traffic Delays

If you’re sensing a little buzz around town, that’s because kids are headed back to school….

Listen to Brett McFadden 1

Nevada Joint Union High School District Superintendent Brett McFadden says parents and students should be aware of some traffic issues, especiailly at Nevada Union…

Listen to Brett McFadden 2

McFadden says there’s been some extensive work done over the summer…

Listen to Brett McFadden 3

They’ve also done some major infrastructure work, including water pipes, sewer pipes, electrical, and I-T. McFadden says those projects will affect traffic and parking at the school for about the next month. As for Bear River High School, McFadden says there’s road work being done off campus on Combie Road, which could cause delays. A major project at that campus is scheduled for next summer. Just about all schools in western Nevada County get underway tomorrow (Wednesday). Chicago Park students started today. Grass Valley Charter School begins next week. The fall semester at Sierra College begins August 26.

–gf