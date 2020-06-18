< Back to All News

Busing Issue Still Looms Before Schools Can Start

Posted: Jun. 18, 2020 6:56 AM PDT

A letter has been sent to parents saying school will start on time this year, although what that may look like is still being worked on. School districts and the Nevada County Superintendent’s office are still hoping to have kids in class five days a week, but Superintendent Scott Lay says a worst-case scenario would be full-time distance learning, at least at first…

Listen to Scott Lay 1

The two-day a week model has changed since last week, and would now feature half of the students in class on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be the off day instead of Monday so that holidays would even out. Lay says the biggest hurdle they have to clear right now is busing…

Listen to Scott Lay 2

Lay says the state is listening to their concerns, and hopes something can be worked out soon. School starts in about eight weeks.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha