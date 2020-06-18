Busing Issue Still Looms Before Schools Can Start

A letter has been sent to parents saying school will start on time this year, although what that may look like is still being worked on. School districts and the Nevada County Superintendent’s office are still hoping to have kids in class five days a week, but Superintendent Scott Lay says a worst-case scenario would be full-time distance learning, at least at first…

Listen to Scott Lay 1

The two-day a week model has changed since last week, and would now feature half of the students in class on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be the off day instead of Monday so that holidays would even out. Lay says the biggest hurdle they have to clear right now is busing…

Listen to Scott Lay 2

Lay says the state is listening to their concerns, and hopes something can be worked out soon. School starts in about eight weeks.

–gf