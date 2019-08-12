< Back to All News

Back To School Vaccination Clinic Tuesday

Posted: Aug. 12, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

With most Nevada County school children heading back to the classroom this week, you need to make sure that your kids have all their required vaccinations. The Nevada County Public Health Department is helping out with that by holding an immunization clinic Tuesday. County Immunization Coordinator Laura Zieman says if at all possible, you do need to bring the child’s records with you…

There is a small administration fee, but that could be waived based on income or lack of insurance. Zieman says they plan on being busy, so expect a short wait time, and bring a book or activities for the smaller kids…

The clinic is from 10am to 4pm at the Grass Valley Veterans Building–255 South Auburn Street.

