Backpack Drive Underway For Local Students

Posted: Jun. 27, 2023 12:10 PM PDT

With fewer lockers in schools these days, more students need to rely on backpacks to carry their books and other supplies. But that can also be more of a financial burden on families. So Nevada County’s Director of Housing and Child Support Services, Mike Dent, says their third annual backpack drive is underway, in collaboration with Bright Futures for Youth…

Dent says both branches of the bank are collecting donations, with one other location as well…

Dent says the new backpacks, also filled with such school supplies as notebooks, pencils, and highlighters are for students from kindergarten through high school. He says the goal is to collect 100 backpacks. And over 40 have already been donated. The drive ends Friday, July seventh.

