Backup Power Transfer Meters Available

It’s the second year of availability for a so-called backup power meter device developed by PG and E. Spokesman Paul Moreno says the first-of-its-kind device fully integrates into the utility’s existing electric SmartMeter system. And there’s free installation for those living in high fire risk areas, which is virtually all of Nevada County. It provides customers with a safe, easy to use, and more reliable solution for interconnecting backup power sources. That includes portable generators, batteries, and qualified electric vehicles, to power essential devices and appliances during an outage…

Utility officials say they know that using extension cords with a portable generator is not the most practical solution. And the cost of purchasing and installing a transfer switch can be prohibitive, in the thousands of dollars. Moreno says customers are encouraged to visit the link on PG and E’s main website, to confirm eligibility and request installation…

Systemwide, PG and E has only installed around 15-hundred of the backup power transfer meters. But they plan to install thousands more through 2025.