Bad and Good News About Recent Surge

The bad news is, yes, Nevada County is following the rest of the country into the midst of an Omicron BA2.12.1 surge. Speaking with the media Wednesday afternoon, Nevada County Public Health Officials confirmed the numbers are increasing and they and there are more actual cases than what is being reported on the Coronavirus Dashboard.

Case rates are again in the level of what would have been the Purple Tier prior to the reopening of the economy. Public Health Director Jill Blake reminding residents the data still points toward widespread of coronavirus. However, on a positive note, County Deputy Health Director Dr. Glennah Trochet says the new variants do not appear as lethal as original Omicron and Delta.

Dr. Trochet says there is no one variable that is causing the recent surge.

People are taking more risks as vaccines appear effective in reducing the severity of illness and treatments are also more readily available.

As a result, health officials continue to recommend- not mandate- mask wearing in public indoor settings as well as getting vaccinated and boosted.