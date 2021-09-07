Balloon Down But Business Open

With the excitement of the Bridge Fire drawing a lot of attention to Auburn Sunday afternoon and into Labor Day, many people may have not noticed one of the city’s unofficial landmarks was missing on the other side of the highway. A familiar landmark, the balloon over Machado Orchards, which usually is in the air when the fruit stand and pie shop are open has not been seen since the start of September. Shawnie Machado says the balloon wasn’t stolen or shot out of the sky, but it is out of commission.

The balloon, in one form or another, has been flying over Machado for over four decades and has been a welcome sign to locals and travelers looking for a delicious treat. She says it is one of a kind for the area and is usually 100 to 125 feet in the air above the sign in a pickup truck.

It will take another couple of weeks before a replacement is operational. Shawnie wants people to know they store is open for business every day from 8AM to 7PM even if you don’t see the balloon. She says there is plenty of produce to choose from.

and of course don’t forget the pies….

Machado also hosts a famous apple festival each October with 40 vendors, live music and great deals on apples. This year it is October 16.