Ballots About to be Mailed; Voting Begins Tuesday

It is just over a month before Election Day, but if you have made up your mind about the candidates and the issues, you can vote as early as next week. Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says the vote-by-mail ballots are about to be sent out…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

Diaz says those guides are ballot-specific, and also will include a list of the eight vote centers, where you can vote in person, or if have questions about your mail-in ballot. Also, Diaz says, early voting begins on Tuesday…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

October 8 is Columbus Day. Most of the vote centers won’t open until November 3, with two opening October 27. Election Day is November 6.

–gf