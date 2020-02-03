< Back to All News

Ballots Go in the Mail Today; Early Voting Begins

Posted: Feb. 3, 2020 7:37 AM PST

Election Day is one month from today in California, but you can vote starting today in Nevada County. Ballots also go in the mail today, so Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says you should be getting yours soon…

Listen to Greg Diaz

You might want to wait at least a couple of days before you call. Diaz says his office has been getting calls from No Party Preference voters who want to vote in the Democratic primary. Assistant Clerk Recorder Natalie Adona says you can do that, but the ballot you get in the mail will not have presidential candidates on it…

Listen to Natalie Adona

If you are a No Party Preference voter and you want to vote in the Republican primary, you would have to re-register. Early voting begins today at the Elections office, which is located on the second floor of the Rood Center.

–gf

