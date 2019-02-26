Ballots in the Mail for March Special Election

You should be getting your ballots to vote in the March 26 special election any day now. Clerk Recorder and Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz says the printer is sending off the ballots in two groups–one mailed yesterday, an the other today. You should also have your Voter Information Guide…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

That’s for State Senate District One vacated when Ted Gaines was elected to the Board of Equalization. Even though we reported that Democrat Steve Baird dropped out of the race, Diaz says his name is still on the ballot…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

Diaz says postage is paid for you to return your ballot. The Voter Information Guide has a list of drop box locations if you want to vote that way. Vote Centers will open closer to the election.

–gf