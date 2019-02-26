< Back to All News

Ballots in the Mail for March Special Election

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 8:08 AM PST

You should be getting your ballots to vote in the March 26 special election any day now. Clerk Recorder and Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz says the printer is sending off the ballots in two groups–one mailed yesterday, an the other today. You should also have your Voter Information Guide…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

That’s for State Senate District One vacated when Ted Gaines was elected to the Board of Equalization. Even though we reported that Democrat Steve Baird dropped out of the race, Diaz says his name is still on the ballot…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

Diaz says postage is paid for you to return your ballot. The Voter Information Guide has a list of drop box locations if you want to vote that way. Vote Centers will open closer to the election.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha