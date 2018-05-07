< Back to All News

Ballots Mailed, Early Voting Start Today

Posted: May. 7, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

The June election is just under a month away, but today, May 7, is a big day on the election calendar…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says the thick Voter Information Guides went into the mail on Friday, so you’ll be getting those soon, if you haven’t already. Those guides also contain a sample ballot. And Diaz says, if you are ready, if you’ve made up your mind, you can vote if you want to, starting today…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

For now, early voting can be done at the Elections Office only, which is on the second floor at the Rood Center. Seven vote centers scattered around the county, will open later this month for those who would rather vote in person than send back their vote-by-mail ballot. The changes this year are part of a pilot program Nevada County is participating in, called the Voters Choice Act.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha