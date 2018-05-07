Ballots Mailed, Early Voting Start Today

The June election is just under a month away, but today, May 7, is a big day on the election calendar…

Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says the thick Voter Information Guides went into the mail on Friday, so you’ll be getting those soon, if you haven’t already. Those guides also contain a sample ballot. And Diaz says, if you are ready, if you’ve made up your mind, you can vote if you want to, starting today…

For now, early voting can be done at the Elections Office only, which is on the second floor at the Rood Center. Seven vote centers scattered around the county, will open later this month for those who would rather vote in person than send back their vote-by-mail ballot. The changes this year are part of a pilot program Nevada County is participating in, called the Voters Choice Act.

