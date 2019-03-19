Ballots Streaming In a Week Before Election

With a week to go before the special election for state senate, the Nevada County Elections Office is getting busy, with ballots streaming in, and vote centers open..Nevada County Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says as of this morning, his office has received 17-thousand ballots. He says that’s more than he anticipated at this point…

Diaz says there isn’t much to base it on–he believes this is only the second special election in Nevada County in the last twelve years. And while Election Day is not until Tuesday, Diaz says his office is plenty busy…

Vote centers are open at the Rood Center and at Truckee Town Hall, and will be open Saturday and Sunday as well. The vote center at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley opens on Saturday. There are also several drop boxes scattered around the county, including in Lake of the Pines and Penn Valley. The state senate seat is the only contest on the March 26 ballot.

