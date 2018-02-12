Bank of West in Grass Valley Robbed

A bank robbery has been reported in Grass Valley. Police Captain Steve Johnson says it happened at Bank of the West, on Brunswick Road Monday afternoon…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson says it’s not known whether the man got into a car. No weapon was shown and there were no injuries….

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson says the suspect weighed 160 to 170 pounds. He was also wearing a blue-hooded rain jacket, light-colored blue jeans, and dark shoes, along with a camouflage beanie cap.