Banner Mountain Artisans Annual Show This Weekend

If you are looking for some early holiday gift ideas, or just like to appreciate local art and artists, then the 16th Annual Banner Mountain Artisans Holiday Show and Sale is perfect for you…

Listen to Jan Anderson 1

Organizer Jan Anderson does work in fused glass…

Listen to Jan Anderson 2

Anderson says her free standing pieces are suited to the area-like trees and bears an that kind of thing. You’ll also find things like mosaics, ceramics, oil paintings, metal sculpture and more. The show is tomorrow from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10 to 4 at the Nevada City Elks Lodge. Admission is free, and includes a raffle ticket to win a gift basket with works from local artisans.

–gf