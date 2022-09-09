Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund Benefit Tonight

You can see a classic movie on the big screen Friday night at the Del Oro Theatre, and also raise money for a good cause. It’s a one-time screening of “Grease”, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Proceeds from the five-dollar tickets benefit the Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. That’s just ahead of the Triathlon fundraiser on the 18th. One of the founders of the Triathlon is Cathy Anderson-Meyers. Since the it started becoming an annual fixture, in 1995, over 12-hundred breast cancer survivors have benefitted from the Fund …

The Fund supports local patients at the Women’s Imaging Center at the hospital for free mammograms and follow-up procedures, for those who qualify. Meyers says the Fund also provides scholarships for female high school seniors at Nevada Union High School who are pursuing an education in the healthcare field…

Olivia Newton-John passed away last month, after a long battle with breast cancer. For years she was a strong advocate of cancer research. The benefit showing of “Grease” starts at 7 this evening at the Del Oro Theatre.