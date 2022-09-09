< Back to All News

Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund Benefit Tonight

Posted: Sep. 9, 2022 12:31 AM PDT

You can see a classic movie on the big screen Friday night at the Del Oro Theatre, and also raise money for a good cause. It’s a one-time screening of “Grease”, starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Proceeds from the five-dollar tickets benefit the Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. That’s just ahead of the Triathlon fundraiser on the 18th. One of the founders of the Triathlon is Cathy Anderson-Meyers. Since the it started becoming an annual fixture, in 1995, over 12-hundred breast cancer survivors have benefitted from the Fund …

click to listen to Cathy Anderson-Meyers

The Fund supports local patients at the Women’s Imaging Center at the hospital for free mammograms and follow-up procedures, for those who qualify. Meyers says the Fund also provides scholarships for female high school seniors at Nevada Union High School who are pursuing an education in the healthcare field…

click to listen to Cathy Anderson-Meyers

Olivia Newton-John passed away last month, after a long battle with breast cancer. For years she was a strong advocate of cancer research. The benefit showing of “Grease” starts at 7 this evening at the Del Oro Theatre.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha