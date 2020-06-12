Bars and Wine Tasting Rooms Reopening

Phase Three is considered the most expansive for California, so far, affecting 12 new sectors in Nevada County. Among the notable reopenings are bars. But Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that doesn’t mean nightclubs, or that dancing will be allowed…

Wine tasting rooms are also starting to reopen. But Wolfe hopes the economic revival doesn’t result in renewed surges of coronavirus cases…

Meanwhile, two more coronavirus cases have been reported in that part of the county, making a total of 40 out of the countywide total of 52. Of course, not everyone will be reopening at the same time. And Wolfe says another Business Guidance Workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, from 4 to 5:30pm.