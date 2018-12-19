< Back to All News

Basketball Games Raise $10,000 for Fire Victims

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 7:47 AM PST

A charity basketball event in south Nevada County has raised thousands of dollars to help fire victims in Butte County. The girls-boys doubleheader between Bear River and Forest Lake Christian was organized to help firefighters and other first responders who suffered personal losses in the Camp Fire while battling to save the homes and lives of others. Bear River girls basketball coach Randy Billingsley calls the event a success..

Listen to Randy Billingsley 1

Billingsley says the idea actually came from one of his players after hearing stories about those first responders and their losses, including a young Butte County Sheriff’s deputy…

Listen to Randy Billingsley 2

Billingsley says one of his players blurted out “we need to do something”. Billingsley responded that he didn’t know how much they could do, but “let’s try”. He then put the idea to the Nevada County Law Enforcement and Fire Protection Council. KNCO and Star 94 FM broadcast both games of the doubleheader.

–gf


