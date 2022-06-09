Be Careful With The Heat

It is starting to get hot and today and tomorrow the temperatures will be close to and possibly above 100 in many parts of Northern California. Nevada County Public Health Officer Dr. Sherilynn Cooke says it is important to watch out for heat related issues. She says staying out of the heat as much as possible and stay hydrated is highly recommended. But be careful what you are drinking.

Dr. Cooke has some behavioral and environmental suggestions as well.

Dr. Cooke also says there are two stages for heat related issues. The first being heat exhaustion which includes dizziness, excessive sweating or the lack of sweating, and nausea. The next phase, heat stroke, is more serious.*

Health officials says you need to take care of yourself, but also watch out for others.

If symptoms are present and seem to be worsening do not hesitate to get medical assistance.