Be Prepared! It’s Going to be a Hot Weekend

Posted: Jul. 26, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

A reminder to plan accordingly. It’s going to be hot this weekend…

KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the reason for the excessive heat is unusual atmospheric conditions…

Holiday says though we will start cooling down, at least a little bit, as the weekend concludes…

If you are going to spend significant time outdoors, make sure you have plenty of water available. You may also want to keep your pets indoors if possible, and maybe check on a neighbor if there are people near you who could be susceptible to health risks from the heat.

