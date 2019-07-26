Be Prepared! It’s Going to be a Hot Weekend

A reminder to plan accordingly. It’s going to be hot this weekend…

Listen to Dan Holiday 1

KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says the reason for the excessive heat is unusual atmospheric conditions…

Listen to Dan Holiday 2

Holiday says though we will start cooling down, at least a little bit, as the weekend concludes…

Listen to Dan Holiday 3

If you are going to spend significant time outdoors, make sure you have plenty of water available. You may also want to keep your pets indoors if possible, and maybe check on a neighbor if there are people near you who could be susceptible to health risks from the heat.

–gf