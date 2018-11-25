< Back to All News

Beale AFB Families Welcomed to GV Holiday Events

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 4:57 PM PST

A relativeley new Grass Valley tradition continued Friday evening in Grass Valley. Heather Haddock with the Grass Valley Downtown Association, says The Miner’s Inn Manger Sean Gilleran, along with the the Grass Valley Downtown Association and the City of Grass Valley, hosted a welcome and thank you reception for the families stationed Beale Air Force Base.

Listen to Heather Haddock

Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine honored the releationship with the base.

Listen to Howard Levine

Colonel Spencer Thomas returned the honors while thanking Grass Valley.

Colonel Spencer Thomas

Families enjoyed food and bevereages and chicldren had a chance to visit with Santa Claus before particpating in a short parade/walk up to Cornish Christmas.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha