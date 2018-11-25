Beale AFB Families Welcomed to GV Holiday Events

A relativeley new Grass Valley tradition continued Friday evening in Grass Valley. Heather Haddock with the Grass Valley Downtown Association, says The Miner’s Inn Manger Sean Gilleran, along with the the Grass Valley Downtown Association and the City of Grass Valley, hosted a welcome and thank you reception for the families stationed Beale Air Force Base.

Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine honored the releationship with the base.

Colonel Spencer Thomas returned the honors while thanking Grass Valley.

Families enjoyed food and bevereages and chicldren had a chance to visit with Santa Claus before particpating in a short parade/walk up to Cornish Christmas.