Bear Locks Itself Inside Colfax Vehicle

Posted: Jun. 4, 2020 12:50 PM PDT

The warmer weather is also a reminder that it’s also bear season. They’ll seek any source of food they can find. And, in this case, Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Angela Musallam says it was a vehicle parked by a Colfax home…

click to listen to Angela Musallam

Musallam says the bear ran off into a nearby wooded area, uninjured…

click to listen to Angela Musallam

Musallam says there was also a bear in Colfax last week, but doesn’t know if it’s the same one that was dealt with this week. She says activity has been increasing in recent summers in more developed areas and is no longer confined to higher elevations, such as Lake Tahoe.

