Bear River – 16 Center – 7

The Bear River Bruins won their Pioneer Valley League opener, defeating Center High 16 to 7 at Bear River High’s Ramsey Stadium. The Bruins came back from a 7 to 3 halftime deficit, taking the lead on a Calder Kunde to Josiah Cregar touchdown pass and icing the game with a Hunter Daniels touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Tre Maronic rushed for over 150 yards in the winning effort and was part of the defense that pitched a shutout of the Cougars in the second half. Next up the Bear River is a home game against Lindhurst High Friday night.