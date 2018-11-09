< Back to All News

Bear River 28 Center 13

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:20 PM PST

The Bear River Bruins took the first step towards a second straight section championship, defeating the Center Cougars 28-13 at Ramsey Stadium.  The Bruins scored on their first drive of the game, but it was their only score in first half as both teams were tied at 7.  The Bruins pulled away in the second half scoring on long touchdown drives, three of which ended with Hunter Daniels touchdown runs.  Calder Kunde connected with Josiah Cregar for the other Bruins touchdown.  Bear River (10-1) will do on the road for the Division V section semifinals to battle Ripon High School next Friday night.

