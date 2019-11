The Bear River Bruins clinched a spot in the postseason, defeating Marysville 31-6 in the Pioneer Valley League finale for both teams. The Bruins got on the board with an interception return for a touchdown by Tre Maronic, and never looked back leading 21-0 at the half. Bear River will start the playoff next Friday. Playoff selections for the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section football championships are made Sunday afternoon.