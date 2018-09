The Bear River Bruins ran their record to 4-0 with another convincing win 49-21 over the Liberty Ranch Hawks in Galt. Big players made big plays for the Bruins including a 92-yard kickoff return by Tre Maronic, a blocked field goal returned by Calder Kunde for Bear River first score. Kunde also hit Dylan Scott for two touchdown passes and Scott made all seven extra point attempts. The Bruins come home to Ramsey Stadium next Friday to play Encina Prep.