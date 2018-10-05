< Back to All News

Bear River 49 LIndhurst 0

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 10:13 PM PDT

The Bear River Bruins remain perfect on the season as they overwhelmed the Blazers 49-0 at Ramsey Stadium.  The Bruins started the scoring on defense with Trea Nix returning a fumble on Lindhurst’s first offensive play.  The Bruins then scored on there straight offensive plays with a touchdown run by Tre Maronic, a Maronic touchdown catch from Calder Kunde and a Clayton Anderson touchdown run…all before the halfway point of the first quarter.  Bear River led 42-0 at the half and there was a running clock  for the entire second half.  The Bruins (6-0, 2-0 PVL) will be in a tougher battle next week when the host the Foothill Mustangs.

