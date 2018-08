The Bear River Bruins opened their football season by beating the Vikings at South Tahoe High 50 to 3. The Bruins stopped the opening Viking drive with an interception in the end zone..and never looked back, going on a 98 yard touchdown drive en route to a 27-3 halftime lead. The Bruins will have their home opener at Ramsey Stadium next Friday night when they host the El Dorado Cougars.