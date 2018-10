The Bear River Bruins finished the regular season with a convincing with at Marysville, spoiling the Indian’s homecoming 53-13. The Bruins jumped out quickly on a 41 yard touchdown run by Tre Maronic and never looked back to finish the season 9-1 overall and 401 in the Pioneer Valley League. They finished a game behind Colfax, who held off Center 35-34 to win the PVL. Both Bear River and Colfax will be playing in the Division V football playoffs.