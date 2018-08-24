< Back to All News

Bear River 54 El Dorado 7

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 10:29 PM PDT

For the second straight week, the Bruins rolled to victory, defeating the Eldorado High Cougars 54-7 in the Bear River home opener at Ramsey Stadium.  A big crowd was on hand to welcome the Division V Section Champs and to help dedicate the newly installed track at the stadium, completing Bear River’s athletic facilities after 32 years.  The Bruins scored a minute and one half in on a blocked punt, run into the endzone by Austin Slining and added another quick touchdown run by Clayton Anderson to make it 13-0 and they never looked back.  Calder Kunde had another strong game, passing sparingly but effectively including touchdown passes to Dylan Scott and Tre Maronic.  The Bruins (2-0) go back on the road to play Pershing County High in Lovelock, Nevada next Friday.

