Bear River 54 Encina Prep 0

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 10:06 PM PDT

The Bear River Bruins overwhelmed the Bulldogs of Encina Prep 54-0 on homecoming night at Ramsey Stadium.  The Bruins were not tested by Encina Prep, scoring on the first play of the game on offense, a 56-yard touchdown pass from Calder Kunde to Logan Jenkins..  Kunde only threw twice, both went for touchdown.  Tre Maronic only touched the ball a handful of times but still rushed for over 100 yards and three touchdown.  Even Shelbi Beghetti ran the ball for 20 yards in the victory.  The Bruins are now 5-0 and have a bye week before beginning Pioneer Valley League against the Center Cougars on September 28th.

