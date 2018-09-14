Bear River 54 Encina Prep 0

The Bear River Bruins overwhelmed the Bulldogs of Encina Prep 54-0 on homecoming night at Ramsey Stadium. The Bruins were not tested by Encina Prep, scoring on the first play of the game on offense, a 56-yard touchdown pass from Calder Kunde to Logan Jenkins.. Kunde only threw twice, both went for touchdown. Tre Maronic only touched the ball a handful of times but still rushed for over 100 yards and three touchdown. Even Shelbi Beghetti ran the ball for 20 yards in the victory. The Bruins are now 5-0 and have a bye week before beginning Pioneer Valley League against the Center Cougars on September 28th.