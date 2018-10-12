< Back to All News

Bear River – 56 Foothill – 31

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 10:14 PM PDT

The Bear River Bruins fell behind earlier but battled all the way back…and then some…to remain undefeated, beating the Foothill Mustangs 56-31.  The Mustangs led 31-14 at one point in the second quarter and that when the Bruin defense rose up and Tre Maronic led the offensive comeback, with Bear River scoring 42 unanswered points.  Maronic, who played with a broken left hand which he injured in the first half, finished with 232 rushing years and two touchdowns, while fullback Hunter Daniels ran for 112 yards and four touchdown.  The Bruins will meet their rival, the Colfax Falcons, in Colfax next Friday night for the PVL championship.

