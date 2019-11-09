Bear River 64-Highlands 26

The Bear River dominated their opening round CIF Sac-Joaquin Division VI contest, jumping out to a 45-0 lead in the second quarter and cruising to the 64-26 win against the Scots. Colton Jenkins and Tre Maronic dominated the contest on both sides of the ball. Jenkins had two interceptions, setting up two Bruin scores and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, while Maronic also had a pick-six interception return for the second straight game. The Bruins will play a second round playoff game at Hilmar High School in Turlock Friday night.