< Back to All News

Bear River 64-Highlands 26

Posted: Nov. 8, 2019 10:17 PM PST

The Bear River dominated their opening round CIF Sac-Joaquin Division VI contest, jumping out to a 45-0 lead in the second quarter and cruising to the 64-26 win against the Scots. Colton Jenkins and Tre Maronic dominated the contest on both sides of the ball. Jenkins had two interceptions, setting up two Bruin scores and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, while Maronic also had a pick-six interception return for the second straight game. The Bruins will play a second round playoff game at Hilmar High School in Turlock Friday night.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha