Bear River Campground Moving To Online System

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 12:36 AM PST

Placer County’s very popular Bear River Campground, in Colfax, has begun moving to an online-only reservation system. County Parks Administrator, Andy Fisher, says the system has been very antiquated over the years…

Fisher says the online system started Tuesday, with their 2 group campsites, which are already mostly filled up. The park’s prior method of reserving any campsite over the phone, or by walk-in, is being discontinued. Fisher says the online-only system should be in place for the 23 family campsites, starting March 1st….

Fisher says the new system will help the county better monitor who’s staying at the campground and ensure camper accountability. The park’s day-use area is open to the public at no charge year-round, from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset. Camping season is normally from April 1st through October 31st. The new reservation system applies only to the Bear River Campground, with the county’s other parks run by the state or federal government.

