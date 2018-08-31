Bear River Enrollment Up for 2018

Little Bear River High School is growing. That’s the message from outgoing principal Amy Besler. Speaking to KNCO before her final day today (Friday), Besler says enrollment numbers are up, especially for the freshman class…

Listen to Amy Besler 1

Besler says there about 140 seniors, with each class gettig slightly larger as you work down to the freshmen. Because of that growth, Besler says they have added staff…

Listen to Amy Besler 2

Most of the incoming freshmen are from their neighboring Magnolia Intermediate School, but she says about 50 kids are coming in from charter schools, or others.

–gf