Bear River Enrollment Up for 2018

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 12:12 PM PDT

Little Bear River High School is growing. That’s the message from outgoing principal Amy Besler. Speaking to KNCO before her final day today (Friday), Besler says enrollment numbers are up, especially for the freshman class…

Besler says there about 140 seniors, with each class gettig slightly larger as you work down to the freshmen. Because of that growth, Besler says they have added staff…

Most of the incoming freshmen are from their neighboring Magnolia Intermediate School, but she says about 50 kids are coming in from charter schools, or others.

