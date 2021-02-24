Bear River Gears Up For High Contact Sports

With Nevada County’s coronavirus case rate staying at the proper threshold for resumption of high-contact outdoor sports, according to the state’s weekly update, Tuesday, local schools continue ramping up. The rate has now dropped below 14 per hundred-thousand population, to 11-point-3. Bear River High School Athletic Director, Scott Savoie, says he didn’t think a spring football season would be coming, and he’s impressed with players staying ready, although not at the optimal conditioning…

Bear River’s season opens on March 12th against Nevada Union. Meanwhile, Savoie says just how many spectators will be allowed to attend, if any, is still vague…

Also gearing up at Bear River is a spring soccer season. Savoie says baseball and softball practices have been going on for about two weeks. Teams sports already underway include Cross Country, swimming, golf, and tennis.