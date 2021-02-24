< Back to All News

Bear River Gears Up For High Contact Sports

Posted: Feb. 24, 2021 12:40 AM PST

With Nevada County’s coronavirus case rate staying at the proper threshold for resumption of high-contact outdoor sports, according to the state’s weekly update, Tuesday, local schools continue ramping up. The rate has now dropped below 14 per hundred-thousand population, to 11-point-3. Bear River High School Athletic Director, Scott Savoie, says he didn’t think a spring football season would be coming, and he’s impressed with players staying ready, although not at the optimal conditioning…

click to listen to Scott Savoie

Bear River’s season opens on March 12th against Nevada Union. Meanwhile, Savoie says just how many spectators will be allowed to attend, if any, is still vague…

click to listen to Scott Savoie

Also gearing up at Bear River is a spring soccer season. Savoie says baseball and softball practices have been going on for about two weeks. Teams sports already underway include Cross Country, swimming, golf, and tennis.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha