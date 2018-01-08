< Back to All News

Bear River Grad Gets on Stage at Globes

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 7:47 AM PST

Nevada County and the Sacramento area well represented at last night’s Golden Globe Awards. Coco took home best animated feature, with Bear River grad Adrian Molina (photo left) getting on stage as co-director and songwriter. Sacramento native Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut “Lady Bird” won the award for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, and lead actress Saoirse Ronan took home the prize for Best Performance By An Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy at last night’s event. In the film, Ronan plays a teenager in Sacramento who is navigating her last days of high school and dealing with a tense relationship with her mother. “Lady Bird” was nominated for four Golden Globes, including Best Screenplay.

–gf

